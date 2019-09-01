A former public information officer for the Oregon State Police has pleaded guilty to one count of harassment involving his estranged wife.

The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that a second count of harassment against Capt. Bill Fugate was dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

Bill Fugate (photo: Oregon State Police)

He was sentenced to two days in jail, two years of probation and he must take a counseling course.

Prosecutors say Fugate violently grabbed the arm of his estranged wife, causing a bruise.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says he reviewed five other domestic violence allegations against Fugate related to incidents that occurred between 2007 and 2016.

But those alleged crimes fell outside Oregon's statute of limitations.

Fugate was placed on paid administrative leave last year.