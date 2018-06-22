VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver woman is accused of having sex with an Evergreen High School student while she was vice principal at the school.

Sadie Pritchard, 41, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of sexual misconduct with a minor. She made her first court appearance on Friday.

The student told police Pritchard began following him on Instagram around October 2017 and initially sent messages offering assistance with homework. The student said those messages became flirtatious and they ended up exchanging nude photos.

The student said they had sex multiple times at the school over a six-week span beginning in mid-December, according to a probable cause statement.

The student also said Pritchard gave him money on a regular basis for several months, in excess of $1,000, according to the probable cause statement. He denied the money was in exchange for sex or to keep him from telling anyone about the relationship. The student told police he ended the relationship after he thought about it and realized it made him mad.

Emails were recovered between Pritchard and the student’s teachers, in which she asked for the student to be pulled out of class and come to her office, according to the probable cause statement. The emails also showed she asked the student’s teachers to change his grades to a pass/fail status instead of an actual letter grade in an effort to improve his GPA.

Pritchard resigned as vice principal in May.

The Evergreen School District released the following statement on Friday:

Sadie Pritchard was an associate principal at Evergreen High School. She was placed on administrative leave in mid-May as soon as the school received an initial report she acted inappropriately with a student. She then resigned her position at the end of May.

The Vancouver Police Department was immediately called in as soon as the school received the initial information of inappropriate behavior. VPD took the lead in the investigation with the full cooperation of the school district. Today, June 22, 2018, Ms. Pritchard made a first court appearance on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

There is only one student that has been identified at this point. However, if any other students have additional information, they need to contact VPD immediately.

Ms. Pritchard passed required background checks through the Washington State Patrol and the FBI when she was hired by Evergreen Public Schools in 2011. In addition, she also completed numerous required trainings on the state’s professional code of educator conduct, and related state statues, that clearly outline appropriate and inappropriate school staff and student interactions.

