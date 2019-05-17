PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Keanon Lowe, who is now the head football coach at Parkrose High School, was the staff member who took down a student who showed up at the Northeast Portland school armed with a shotgun.

The scary situation unfolded shortly before noon on Friday. Officers responded to the school at 11:48 a.m.

No one was injured and students were reunited with parents.

The confrontation between the armed student and Lowe, who The Oregonian reports is also a security guard at the Northeast Portland school, occurred inside the school after the student entered a classroom. Police initially said the encounter happened near the school's tennis courts. Police recovered a gun at the scene. It's not yet clear if shots were fired.

Student Sisi Fuapau said he saw Lowe take the armed student to the ground.

“It was crazy seeing him. He was a wide receiver for the Ducks. I didn’t know he could tackle like that. It was crazy,” Fuapau said.

Police identified the student as an adult man but did not release his name. A parent told The Oregonian students said the suspect intended to use the gun to harm himself.

Photos: Police, parents respond to Parkrose High School Police responded to Parkrose High School after an armed man was spotted in the area. Parents wait to pick up students at nearby Parkrose Middle School. Parents wait to pick up students at nearby Parkrose Middle School. A parent and student are reunited at Parkrose High School. Police responded to Parkrose High School after an armed man was spotted there on May 17, 2019.

Everton Bailey Jr. with The Oregonian spoke with Lowe as he was leaving the school. "I'm happy I was there for the kids and the community," Lowe told Bailey.

KGW has reached out to Lowe for comment but we haven't heard back.

Lowe took over as the school’s football coach last year. He led a team that was on a 23-game losing streak before he arrived to the 5A playoffs in his first season.

Lowe was a receiver for the Oregon Ducks from 2011-2014 seasons. He was a part of the team that reached the 2015 national championship game. In four seasons, Lowe had 68 receptions and 11 touchdowns. He was a beloved teammate and noted for his leadership.

Keanon Lowe. Photo from 2014 when he was a wide receiver for the Oregon Ducks football team.

University of Oregon

Before attending the University of Oregon, Lowe was a star player at Jesuit High School.

Many have thanked Lowe for his courageous actions and credited him with saving lives.