Former David Douglas High School coach arrested, charged with sex abuse

The coach was hired as the junior varsity boys basketball coach in 2020. He left the position in December 2022 when allegations against him came to light.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A former coach at David Douglas High School was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including sex abuse, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

26-year-old Davonte Carter was arrested in Webster, Texas by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. He was taken into custody on six counts of second-degree sex abuse, four counts of third-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree sodomy, and luring and distribution of marijuana to a minor.

Police first learned about the case on Dec. 18, when officers responded to a call in which they learned that there had been several inappropriate contacts between an employee and two teen victims at David Douglas, according to PPB. Portland's sex crimes unit and David Douglas administration were immediately notified about the case.

Following a full investigation by detectives, the case was presented to a grand jury, police said. The jury came to a conclusion that the presented evidence supported an indictment of Carter. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Carter had been employed as a coach at David Douglas, police said, but had also worked as a coach at various basketball camps in the Portland metro area.

In an email sent to KGW, David Douglas Communication Director Dan McCue said that Carter volunteered in the high school's boys basketball program beginning in 2018 and was hired as the junior varsity boys basketball coach in 2020.

On Dec. 19, when news of the allegations against him came to light, Carter was immediately placed on administrative leave. He was terminated shortly thereafter, McCue said.

McCue said Carter cleared a criminal history verification when he was hired on as both a volunteer and as a prospective employee.

The district released the following statement about the charges against Carter:

"The David Douglas School District is fully cooperating with the Portland Police Bureau in the ongoing investigation. As a school district, our concern now is the health and well being of our students, and especially those impacted either directly or indirectly. We are working with and offering support for all affected students. Counselors in all David Douglas schools are aware and are prepared to support any students seeking it."

Families of the two victims are making a claim for damages against the district and have demanded compensation, according to a tort claim notice provided by the law firm Kafoury & McDougal.

"Carter exploited his position to take advantage of these children," attorney Greg Kafoury wrote in the notice. "Further, the school district was negligent in investigating Carter, as well as retaining, evaluating, and supervising Carter."