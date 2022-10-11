x
Crime

Former Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

Doyle knowingly and unlawfully possessed child pornography between November 2014 and December 2015, according to court documents.
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Dennis "Denny" Dolye, the former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in a federal court on Tuesday.

Doyle knowingly and unlawfully possessed child pornography between November 2014 and December 2015, according to court documents. Several of the images under his possession were of children under the age of 12. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children identified them as sexually exploited youths.

The FBI Portland's Child Exploitation Task Force investigated and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon is prosecuting the case.

Doyle was charged on March 3 and made an initial court appearance on March 4. At the time, the city of Beaverton released a statement to KGW, saying, "The city is aware, shocked and disheartened."

Doyle could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.

Elected as mayor of Beaverton in January 2009, Doyle lost his seat to Mayor Lacey Beaty in a 2020 runoff election.

He was a member of Beaverton City Council for 14 years before being elected mayor.

Doyle is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2023.

Anyone with information about the physical or online exploitation of children are asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or submit a tip online.

