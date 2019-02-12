BANKS, Ore. — Madison D. Soper, a volunteer assistant softball coach at Banks High School during the 2016-17 school year, was arrested Monday and faces multiple sex abuse charges, police said.

Detectives executed a search warrant related to an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between an adult and a minor at a home in the 14300 block of Northwest Highway 47, just north of Banks, shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. Detectives arrested Soper and seized evidence from the home.

Soper was booked in the Washington County Jail and faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, luring a minor, first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct. Her bail was set at $250,000.

Detectives said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should call police at 503-846-2500.

