A 57-year-old woman was arrested for attempted murder Tuesday after she allegedly shot her husband after he used a tone of voice while she was performing a search on Google, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawanda Brown was arrested by the sheriff’s office and taken to the Nassau County Jail.

Deputies responded to a home at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 95500 block of Burney Road in Fernandina Beach, where they found a 58-year-old man, Tony Brown, lying in a pool of blood resulting from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was airlifted to UF Health in Jacksonville with critical injuries.

Investigators learned that prior to the shooting, Lawanda and Tony were working in the home’s loft where they share an office for their consulting business. Lawanda told deputies her husband asked her to perform a Google search for a template for a project they were working on. While doing the search, she said she could hear a tone in her husband’s voice that he was not happy with how she was searching, the sheriff’s office said.

She said it was “all a blur” as the victim started walking out of the loft prior to being shot.

