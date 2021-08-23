Five people shot at vigil in Old Town

Investigators think the gunfire broke out at a vigil for a homicide victim who was killed at the same spot early Sunday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five people were injured by gunfire in the Old Town neighborhood Sunday night, less than 24 hours after someone was killed at a bar nearby. Investigators think the gunfire broke out at a vigil for the victim of that shooting.

Portland police responded to a report of a shooting just after 11 p.m. near Northwest 4th and Everett Street. Officers found a shooting victim about a block away with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police said over the next few hours, officers learned four other people had been shot and were taken to hospitals by private vehicles. One person was hit in the torso and was seriously injured. The other victims had less serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. All the victims were adult men, according to police.

Evidence showed at least 50 rounds were fired, police said. Officers do not know how many firearms were involved but police suspect it was more than one.