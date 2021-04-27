Five people shot in Gresham late Monday night; suspect at large

The shooting happened near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 174th Avenue; police say all five were taken to the hospital, some with life threatening injuries.

Five people were taken to the hospital after a shooting late Monday night in Gresham.

Gresham Police responded at about 11:30 pm to the report of a shooting near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 174th Avenue.

They found five victims. Some had suffered life-threatening injuries, but some are stable, a police spokesman said.

The suspect is at large.

The location is near where a man was killed in a shooting just 24 hours earlier. Police could not say whether the two incidents were related.