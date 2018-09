PORTLAND, Ore — Firefighters trying to put out a burning car found a body inside the vehicle and immediately summoned police.

The fire at 1 a.m. was in the 6200 block of North Marine Drive, a stretch of industrial businesses west of Interstate 5. The car was parked in the lot of the Marine Drive Distribution Center.

Homicide detectives and forensics specialists were dispatched to the scene. Further details of the death were not available.

UPDATE: Medical Examiner has pulled a burned body from the trunk area. https://t.co/WunLohYW1T — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) September 5, 2018

