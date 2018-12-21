Law enforcement officials have arrested the fiancé of Kelsey Berreth, a Woodland Park mom who hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving.

Frazee was arrested Friday morning – one week after police initially executed a search warrant at his 35-acre Florissant property, which is about 15 miles west of Woodland Park where Berreth was last spotted shopping at a Safeway store with her daughter on Nov. 22.

Frazee is facing a charge for first-degree murder and is being held at the Teller County Jail, 9NEWS has confirmed.

Patrick Frazee

Woodland Park Police

The Woodland Park Police Department plans to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Friday. 9NEWS will stream it online and on Facebook, as well as air it on 9NEWS.

Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said investigators believe Frazee is the last person to have seen Berreth in person when the two exchanged their 1-year-old child. Last week, Frazee said through his attorney that he voluntarily released his phone to law enforcement for a search and provided buccal swabs and photographs.

Cheryl Berreth, Kelsey Berreth's mom, first reported her missing on Dec. 2 after she contacted Frazee and said she had a difficult time getting ahold of her, according to law enforcement.

Police officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were seen going in and out of Kelsey Berreth’s home Thursday night. 9NEWS reporter Jordan Chavez also spotted an evidence response team leaving the Woodland Park Police Department.

Investigators said Thursday that they're following new information that comes in daily and are making progress in the case.

Berreth's phone pinged in Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25. She has family in Idaho and Washington, according to a missing persons bulletin for the case.

The same day her phone pinged in Idaho, De Young said she sent a text to her employer and said she wouldn't be in the next week.

On Saturday, the Woodland Park Police Department said information leading to the location or safe return of Berreth is eligible for a $25,000 reward.

