Cannon Falls Police: Female escapes abduction, one in custody

The female told police she was abducted in the Twin Cities.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. — Police say one person is in custody after a female said she escaped an abduction.

The Cannon Falls Police Department posted on Facebook that they were called to Casey's General Store just before 10:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a female who escaped after being abducted. When officers arrived, the female told them she had been abducted in the Twin Cities, but was able to escape.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in Faribault after multiple pursuits, the first beginning in Cannon Falls.

While fleeing police on the west side of Cannon Falls, authorities say the suspect vehicle crashed into one of the pursuing police cars. The suspect then continued on northbound Interstate 52.

Police say they lost sight of the suspect and sent out an alert for the suspect vehicle, which was later found traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in Northfield. Following another pursuit, police say they were able to take the suspect into custody in Faribault.

On Sunday, police shared an update on the abduction, saying that the woman reported that she got into the suspect's vehicle in downtown Minneapolis expecting to be taken to a different location.

However, police say but he didn't take her there and refused to let her leave, driving her across the metro. The woman said she doesn't know where they went but remembers being close to a body of water and a dock Saturday morning. Police believe that the area she was taken to is within 15 miles of Maple Grove.

Cannon Falls police say the suspect is a 25-year-old Black man and is facing several charges, including false imprisonment and fleeing in a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

