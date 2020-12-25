Man allegedly stealing from Federal Way storage units dies after fire starts at facility

The man was allegedly burglarizing the storage units when a fire broke out and he wasn't able to escape, police said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man allegedly stealing from storage units in Federal way on Christmas morning died after a fire started and he couldn't escape, according to Federal Way police officials.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. on Friday at a storage unit facility in the 32600 block of Pacific Hwy. South in Federal Way.

Police said firefighters worked to put out the fire, the body of a man was found in one of the units damaged by the flames.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said it appears the man may have been burglarizing the storage units at the time of the fire and was unable to get out before he was overcome by the smoke or fire.

It's unclear if the man had anything to do with the cause of the fire.

The man's identity has not been released, police only said the man was in his 30s. The Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause of death.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.