FBI offers rewards in 7 unsolved Portland murders

The rewards range from $15,000 to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering rewards for information that leads to arrests in seven unsolved Portland murders. Some of the victims' families joined the agency during a press conference Monday and pleaded with the community to come forward with information.

One of the murder victims whose family spoke during Monday's press conference was Makayla Harris. She was shot in downtown Portland on July 17, 2021. Harris was 18 when she was killed. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in Harris' murder.

Patricia Center, Makayla's aunt, said the family just wants justice.

"Say something, because that could be one of your loved ones," Center said. "This could be your mom or dad standing before all of these people, asking the community to step up and say something they know."

The family of Evelin Navarro-Barajas, who was shot and killed in a parking lot on Northeast Killingsworth Street on June 18, 2020, also spoke during Monday's news conference. Barajas was 23 years old when she died.

Barajas' mother, Sonia, said it's hard to go on each day, knowing the killer is still out there. "It hurts me how somebody is out there just walking around like it's nothing, and we want justice for her," she said.

Kieran Ramsey with the FBI said he understands that some people with information could be afraid to come forward. But Ramsey said the FBI will work with people who come forward with information to make sure they are safe.

"You can feel free to contact Oregon Crime Stoppers or the FBI directly," Ramsey said. "Tell us about those fears, let us address them. Let us get your information and put it to good use to hold those people accountable that have taken all of these lives, and know that we will make sure you are safe in doing so."