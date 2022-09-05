FBI on lookout for Washington couple convicted of multiple fraud counts

A Washington couple is on the run from the FBI after being convicted of multiple counts of mail fraud and wire fraud in the range of millions of dollars.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Renee Erdmann and Bernard Ross Hansen were found guilty of 10 counts of mail fraud and 10 counts of wire fraud last July.

Charging documents from the FBI state that the couple defrauded thousands of their customers while running the bullion business, Northwest Territorial Mint, with offices in Auburn and Federal Way. The documents stated the couple promised goods that they failed to deliver, taking in more than $20 million.

Given the magnitude of the crime, the FBI stepped in.

“The amount of loss, and the number of victims definitely is a reason why the FBI was involved in investigating this case,” said Steve Bernd, spokesperson for the FBI’s Seattle office. “With losses in the millions, that’s very significant.”

Despite a recommendation that they remain in custody, the couple was allowed to go home and return for their sentencing hearing. When they failed to show up for the hearing, the FBI issued federal arrest warrants on April 29.

They were last seen traveling in a blue 2005 Mazda MPV, and the FBI hopes to catch them before they leave the region.

“It’s time for justice to be served and for them to serve their time,” Bernd said. “We believe that they’re still local. We’re not 100% sure, that’s why we’re encouraging the public to contact us if they feel they know where these people might be, because they have been convicted of a federal crime and it’s time for them to do their time.”

The FBI says that the couple is using cash to fly under the radar and not leave a trail, and Erdmann may be identified by a slight limp. The couple is traveling with a Cardigan Welsh Corgi dog named “Stewie.”