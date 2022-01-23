FBI searching for tips to make arrest in 2020 murder





Surveillance video showed McDonald walking up a flight of stairs with two men. A fourth man was seen running toward them and then ran away holding something in his right hand. Investigators believe the suspect to be a young Black man in his mid-20s, around 6-feet tall with a thin frame and possibly braided hair.



The suspect was seen wearing a light, multi-colored jacket, dark or black pants and a light-colored hat. He was seen getting into a blue or gray Frown Crown Victoria.



