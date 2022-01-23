FBI searching for tips to make arrest in 2020 murder

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the 2020 murder of De'annzello McDonald.
In a news release, FBI said that on June 11, 2020 at approximately 12:35 a.m., Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a report of gunfire in the 600 block of NE 162nd Avenue in. Police found the body of 28-year-old De'annzello McDonald.
Surveillance video showed McDonald walking up a flight of stairs with two men. A fourth man was seen running toward them and then ran away holding something in his right hand. Investigators believe the suspect to be a young Black man in his mid-20s, around 6-feet tall with a thin frame and possibly braided hair.
The suspect was seen wearing a light, multi-colored jacket, dark or black pants and a light-colored hat. He was seen getting into a blue or gray Frown Crown Victoria.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.