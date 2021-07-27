Man fatally stabbed in SW Portland

Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Quinton Bryce Miller.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 37-year-old man died after he was stabbed early Saturday morning in Southwest Portland. On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Quinton Bryce Miller. Portland police said Miller's death has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday at 12:47 a.m., an ambulance was passing through the intersection of Southwest Pine Street and 3rd Avenue and saw an injured man laying in the street. They took the man to the hospital where he later died.

Police have made no arrests and released no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this fatal stabbing is asked to contact Det. Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov.