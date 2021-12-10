x
Crime

Person inside NE Portland apartment shoots and kills armed man trying to force his way inside

Police said the victim, Omar Greely, was shot and killed by a person inside the apartment after he tried to force his way inside the apartment and fired a shot.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person inside an apartment in Northeast Portland shot and killed a man who police say was armed with a handgun and fired a shot after trying to force his way inside the apartment on Monday.

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the victim as 41-year-old Omar Greely. After an autopsy, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

Omar Greely

The shooting happened at 10:52 a.m. Monday at an apartment on Northeast 66th Avenue near Broadway. PPB said the person who shot and killed Greely called 911, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said they're not identifying the shooter at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Det. Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or email scott.broughton@portlandoregon.gov, or Det. Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or email rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

