Person inside NE Portland apartment shoots and kills armed man trying to force his way inside

Police said the victim, Omar Greely, was shot and killed by a person inside the apartment after he tried to force his way inside the apartment and fired a shot.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person inside an apartment in Northeast Portland shot and killed a man who police say was armed with a handgun and fired a shot after trying to force his way inside the apartment on Monday.

On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the victim as 41-year-old Omar Greely. After an autopsy, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting happened at 10:52 a.m. Monday at an apartment on Northeast 66th Avenue near Broadway. PPB said the person who shot and killed Greely called 911, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said they're not identifying the shooter at this time.