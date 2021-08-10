2 people dead, multiple injured in NE Portland shooting

Northeast 82nd Avenue is closed between Fremont Street and Sandy Boulevard.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are dead and an unknown number of people are injured after a shooting Tuesday morning in the area of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Beech Street, Portland police reported.

Northeast 82nd Avenue is closed between Fremont Street and Sandy Boulevard. A police spokesperson said he expects the street to be closed for several hours while detectives investigate.

No arrests have been made at this point and police had no suspect information to report. A police spokesperson said he knew of no specific threat to the community.