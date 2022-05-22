Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting Sunday afternoon

Police said the victim died in the hospital following a shooting near Southeast 99th Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street around 2:45 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital following a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Officers responded the intersection of Southeast 99th Avenue and Southeast Ramona Street around 2:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said the victim had already been given a ride to a fire station by a private party. From there, he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

PPB's homicide unit responded to the shooting scene to investigate. No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

Police have blocked off Southeast 99th Avenue between Southeast Reedway and Knight Street and Southeast Ramona between 97th and 101st Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-2079 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov/503-823-2092.