Juvenile shoots and kills trespasser in Cowlitz County, deputies say

The juvenile called 911 and said a man was on their family's property behaving erratically and threatened them, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

TOUTLE, Wash. — A juvenile shot and killed a man who trespassed onto their family's property Wednesday evening, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call from the juvenile just after 3 p.m. on March 8. The juvenile reported that a man was on their family's property near Spirit Lake Highway in the town of Toutle, Washington, which is about 15 miles northeast of Castle Rock. The juvenile said the man was behaving erratically and "harassing" their dogs, CCSO said. The juvenile also reported that the man had threatened them, but CCSO did not provide any other details.

CCSO deputies and officers with the Castle Rock Police Department responded to the property and found the man dead. Detectives with the sheriff's office served a search warrant and checked the scene for evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, the juvenile did not know the man. The sheriff's office did not specify whether the juvenile's parents or guardians were at home at the time of the shooting. CCSO has not identified the juvenile or released the name of the man who was shot and killed.

The sheriff's office did not report whether the juvenile would be charged.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

