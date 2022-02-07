x
Man shot, killed at party in Cornelius

Washington County deputies are seeking more information after 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez was shot and killed at a house party.
Credit: Rodriguez-Sanchez Family
20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez was killed in a shooting in Cornelius early Sunday morning.

CORNELIUS, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for tips from the public after a 20-year-old man was shot and killed at a party in Cornelius.

Multiple people called 911 around 2:17 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6 to report someone had fired a gun at a party at a home in the 300 block of South 8th Avenue and someone was shot, according to WCSO. 

Deputies arrived and found Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez with severe injuries. Bystanders, deputies and Forest Grove police officers attempted to save him, but Rodriguez-Sanchez died at the scene, WCSO said. 

No arrests have been made. 

WCSO said the investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Credit: WCSO

Detectives think many people who were at the party left before law enforcement arrived. WCSO detectives would like anyone who attended a party in that area the night of Feb. 5 into the early morning of Feb. 6 is asked to call WCSO at 503-846-2500.

