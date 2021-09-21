One person killed in Gresham shooting

The call was reported to Gresham police just after 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3900 W. Powell Boulevard. Police said Multiple people called 911 to report someone had been shot.

Limited information is known at this time. Officers said Monday night they have some information on a suspect but have not arrested anyone. They're seeking tips to find out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719. Callers can remain anonymous.