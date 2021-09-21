One person killed in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — A person died Monday in a shooting that happened in a Walmart store parking lot in Gresham, police said.
The call was reported to Gresham police just after 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3900 W. Powell Boulevard. Police said Multiple people called 911 to report someone had been shot.
Dashawn Hudson, a 38-year-old man from Portland, died at the scene, according to police.
Limited information is known at this time. Officers said Monday night they have some information on a suspect but have not arrested anyone. They're seeking tips to find out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 503-618-2719. Callers can remain anonymous.