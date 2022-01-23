Driver crashes into house in Keizer, killing woman inside

Andrew Modine, 41, is facing charges including manslaughter and DUI after killing a woman and seriously injuring a man inside a home Saturday morning.

KEIZER, Ore. — A woman was killed in Keizer Saturday morning after an alleged impaired driver crashed into a house while she was inside.

The Keizer Police Department responded at about 7:40 a.m to a vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Trail Ave NE.

Officers learned that Andrew Modine, 41, of Keizer had been traveling east on Lockhaven Drive NE before his vehicle veered onto Trail Ave NE, struck a power pole, then plowed into a house located at 5695 Trail Ave NE.

Two were inside - George Heitz, 63, and Moira Hughes, 67. Hughes was pronounced deceased on scene.

Heitz was transported to the Salem Hospital Emergency Department with serious injuries. As of Saturday night, his condition was stable.

Modine was arrested and charged with:

• Manslaughter I

• Assault II

• Reckless Endangering

• Reckless Driving

• Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants

• Driving While Criminally Suspended

• Criminal Mischief II