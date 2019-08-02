PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland family wants justice for their legally blind loved one who was killed in a hit and run.

“I do believe this person needs to be held accountable for what they’ve done,” Isaac McCree said.

Isaac’s dad, James McCree, was crossing Southeast Division at 130th when a dark colored SUV hit him and took off.

“It hurts,” Isaac said. “Definitely stings because it was so sudden.”

Authorities tell KGW McCree was in a crosswalk when he was hit and killed.

“He could make a friend out of the worst enemy,” Isaac said. “He was a real good dude, a good dad.”

Isaac McCree

Isaac says his dad’s death leaves a gigantic hole in the family.

“We’re just trying to adapt to a new, almost lonely feeling house,” he said.

Isaac says nothing will ever make the house feel full again, but tracking down the hit and run driver would certainly go a long way.

“I don’t want them to do it to someone else and have someone else go through what we’re going through,” he said.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle should have front end damage.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Portland police.