PORTLAND, Oregon — The family of an inmate caught on camera attacking a lone deputy inside the Washington County Jail said there is more to the story. They said the video is an example of why Oregon’s mental health system needs to change.

Hayden Davis was booked into the jail on March 22, for breaking into a home in Beaverton. The attack happened nine days later on March 31.

Davis’ brother and father said he suffers from bipolar schizophrenia and was not getting the medication he needed.

In the video, the attack appears to happen out of nowhere and while it may look that way to an outsider, it was no surprise to Davis’ family.

“It's heartbreaking because I've seen him act that way toward me before,” explained Hayden Davis’ brother Carter Davis.

“I had a very similar incident with my son similar to what happened to that officer in my home, clear back in 2010,” said Davis’ father Charles Davis.

Davis’ diagnosis has been tough for his family.

“Schizophrenia destroys families,” Carter Davis said.

They said getting him the treatment he needs has not been easy. They have watched him cycle on and off medication and end up in jail numerous times.



“I can't tell you how many sleepless nights I've spent worried about, waking up in the middle of the night literally crying thinking, you know, I'm going to get a phone call from somebody, somebody found my son under a bush somewhere dead,” Carter Davis said.

Davis’ family said he did not get medication until after the attack. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it can take time to verify an inmate’s prescriptions and get them the medication they need.



“When he takes his medications he's a completely different person,” Carter Davis explained. “He is the sweetest, most loving, caring kid, that has just the biggest heart in the world.”

His family is now advocating for changes in the jail and mental health care system as a whole.

“It's in society's best interest to treat this patient, like a patient who needs their meds to keep them alive,” Carter Davis said. “It's that important, but that's not how it's treated.”