Family of Marion County murder victim offering $50,000 reward for information

Travis Juetten was stabbed to death at his home in rural Marion County in August 2021. His family is still searching for answers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALEM, Ore. — It's been 10 months since 26-year-old Travis Juetten was stabbed to death in rural Marion County, but his family feels no closer to finding answers about what happened.

The incident happened at Juetten's home at Northeast Hazelgreen Road and Howell Prairie Road on Aug. 13 of last year. His wife was also stabbed, but she survived.

On Tuesday, the family held a press conference to announce a $50,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction. Juetten's mother, Myra Juetten, spoke to reporters at the Marion County Courthouse.

"Travis brought us so much joy and happiness," she said. "I never felt what a broken heart felt like until the morning of August 13th, 2021."

Information about the murder should be given to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. The family is asking anyone with information to contact detective Jessica Van Horn at JVanHorn@co.marion.or.us or 503-584-6211.

Myra Juetten said the family believes someone has information that could help the case.

"By offering this reward, we are begging someone to come forward with anything you heard or saw, even if you think it's insignificant," Myra Juetten said. "It might be the last piece of the puzzle that law enforcement is looking for."

Since the investigation is ongoing, there are no additional details being released about the murder, leaving the family to keep hoping every day that someone will come forward.