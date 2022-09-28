x
Man shot and killed in Fairview; suspect arrested

The shooting happened at a home on Lincoln Street Tuesday night. Deputies arrested the suspect after he tried to re-enter the home
Credit: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

FAIRVIEW, Ore — A man was shot and killed at a house in Fairview Tuesday night, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested the suspect.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Lincoln Street between 5th Street and 7th Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. SWAT was brought on scene to search the home, prompting a "shelter in place" order for neighbors, according to MCSO.

Gresham police joined the investigation launching a drone to provide aerial support.

At around 10 p.m. the area was being cleared and the shelter in place order was lifted. 

The SWAT cleared the home and did not initially locate the suspect. Deputies arrested the suspect while he attempted to re-enter the home where the shooting happened, the sheriff's office said in a tweet Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said it would release the name of the suspect later Wednesday morning. Deputies have not yet identified the man who was shot and killed.

The sheriff's office has not released further details about what led up to the fatal shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

