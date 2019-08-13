FORKS, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video is from Vannusdle's initial escape on Sunday.

Police have captured an inmate who escaped from the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks.

Mark David Vannausdle, 60, was being transferred from his living unit to the dining facility at 7:08 a.m. Sunday when he escaped, police said.

He was apprehended without incident early Tuesday morning. Vannausdle was found less than two miles from the Olympic Corrections Center.

Vannausdle had served 17 years of a 20-year sentence for assault and robbery charges with firearm enhancements out of Pierce County. He had been at the corrections facility since 2002 and was scheduled for release in January 2021.

The Olympic Corrections Center is a minimum custody facility that houses about 380 inmates.

