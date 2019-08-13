FORKS, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Olympic Corrections Center in Forks on Sunday.

Mark David Vannausdle, 60, was being transferred from his living unit to the dining facility at 7:08 a.m. Sunday when he escaped, police said.

He is believed to be somewhere near or in the Olympic National Forest.

Vannausdle had served 17 years of a 20-year sentence for assault and robbery charges with firearm enhancements out of Pierce County. He had been at the corrections facility since 2002 and was scheduled for release in January 2021.

He is described as a white male, with hazel eyes, approximately 181 lbs. and 5’11’’.

If you see him, police said do not approach him and contact the Olympics Corrections Center at (360) 374-7000 or call 911.

The Olympic Corrections Center is a minimum custody facility that houses about 380 inmates.

