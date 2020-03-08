Elderly homeowner shoots burglary suspect, Portland police say

Officers responded to a burglary in progress just before 7 a.m. at a home in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and wounded a woman during a burglary attempt at his Northeast Portland home early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress just before 7 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Northeast 81st Avenue and Wasco Street.

The homeowner, described by police as an elderly man, shot and wounded the suspect. Police said officers found the woman in the man’s garage when they arrived.

Medics took the woman to a hospital. Police said her injury was not life-threatening.

The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

Portland police said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

No additional information was immediately released.