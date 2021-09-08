Colorado man to be sentenced for stabbing Black man in Eastern Oregon in 2019

Court documents say Nolan Strauss stabbed a Black man who was sitting at a booth at an Arby's in the town of Ontario. Strauss will be sentenced on Sept. 9.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Nolan Strauss, a white Colorado man who pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for stabbing a Black man at an Arby's restaurant in Eastern Oregon, will be sentenced on Thursday.

Scott Erik Asphaug, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, is scheduled to hold an afternoon press conference with law enforcement following the sentencing.

Court documents say Strauss stabbed a Black man who was sitting at a booth at an Arby's in the town of Ontario. The victim was waiting to meet with the restaurant manager for a job interview when he was stabbed twice in the neck. The victim was life-flighted to a hospital in Idaho for emergency surgery, but he survived the attack.

A maintenance worker used a belt to tie Strauss' hands before police arrived and arrested him.

Strauss later told police he was stabbed the man because he was Black. According to court documents, prior to the attack, Strauss told detectives he was sitting in his truck "foolin' around with the idea" about hurting someone when he saw the victim walk inside. Strauss also said his actions were "sort of religiously motivated" and "pretty racist" and admitted to not knowing the victim.

On Sept. 17, 2020, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Strauss with a hate crime involving an attempt to kill. Strauss pleaded guilty.