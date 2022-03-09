Shooting in East Salem leaves one person seriously injured

Detectives are investigating after reports of a shooting near Keizer on Wednesday evening.

SALEM, Ore. — An investigation is underway after a shooting in the unincorporated area of East Salem on Wednesday evening. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said that one person was seriously injured.

Deputies responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a shooting near Hayesville Drive NE and Reimann Street NE, an area on the east side of I-5 near Keizer. At the scene, first responders found one person suffering from serious injuries.

The sheriff's office said that the victim was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The agency has not released any further information about the victim's identity or current condition.

Detectives with the Marion County Criminal Investigations Unit were called out to take charge of the investigation. The sheriff's office said that no arrests have been made and it remains an active investigation.

Investigators have asked any potential witnesses to call the sheriff's office nonemergency line at 503-588-5032 or submit a tip anonymously by texting TIPMCSO at 847411.