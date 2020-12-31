Early morning gunfire in Woodlawn is 879th Portland shooting incident of 2020

A home on Northeast Dekum Street was hit with gunfire early Thursday morning. Nobody inside was hurt.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A home in the Woodlawn neighborhood was hit by gunfire early Thursday morning, marking the 879th shooting incident reported in Portland in 2020.

The home was occupied, but nobody inside was hurt, police said.

North Precinct officers were called just after 1:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire at the home in the 1400 block of Northeast Dekum Street, police said. Preliminary investigation showed people nearby had been shooting at each other when the home was struck.

Police do not have any information on suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to email Portland police and reference case number 20-384211.

Shootings in Portland for the year are up 123%; there were 393 shootings in the city in 2019.