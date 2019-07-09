PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver was arrested after police say he spilled gravel on Interstate 5 in Portland and refused to pull over, even after officers deployed spike strips.

Portland police first began receiving calls at around 8 p.m. Friday about piles of gravel on I-5 southbound starting at the Naito Parkway on-ramp. A little bit later, police received calls about a slow-moving dump truck spilling gravel onto the freeway.

Officers attempted to stop the driver, but he refused to pull over, police said. The driver exited I-5 and turned northbound on Southwest Barbur Boulevard, continuing to leave piles of gravel behind. Officers used several sets of spike strips to deflate the tires, but the driver kept going until several of the tires were completely torn off, police said.

The truck eventually came to a stop on Southwest Barbur Boulevard north of Capitol Highway. Five police vehicles boxed in the truck and the driver, later identified as 50-year-old Craig Ferrero, was arrested.

Portland police box in a dump truck on Sept. 6, 2019

Ferrero was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt to elude by vehicle, unlawful use of a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, interfering with public transportation and reckless endangerment.

Police are investigating if the truck was stolen and where it came from.

More than 35 officers responded during the incident. Traffic was temporarily closed on Southwest Barbur Boulevard. No one was hurt.

Anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-308286.