A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with a crash that seriously injured one person and caused Southeast Division Street to shut down for several hours Sunday.

According to police, the suspect, Luis Enrique Guzman Espinoza, was driving east on Southeast Division Street in a black Suzuki four-door sedan at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. At the same time, a woman driving a green Honda CRV was driving north on the ramp from northbound Interstate 205 onto Southeast Division Street.

One of the drivers didn't stop at a red light and drove into the intersection of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 96th Avenue, police say, where the two vehicles collided.

Intoxication and speed were both factors in the crash, police say.

The driver of the CRV suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital. Espinoza suffered minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital and taken into custody after he was released.

Espinoza is being held at the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including DUII, second-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

A portion of Southeast Division Street was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash should call Portland police at 503-823-2103.

