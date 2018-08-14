PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Portland on Monday afternoon, police said.

A witness followed the driver, who fled the scene, and officers were able to locate him and take him into custody, according to Portland police.

The suspect, 37-year-old Sheldon Lamar Scott, is being held in the Multnomah County Jail and faces the following charges: two counts of second-degree attempted assault, two counts of hit-and-run and one count each of reckless driving and DUII.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk, trying to rent scooters, in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Pine Street when they were hit by a driver in a silver vehicle at around 4 p.m. Monday.

Neither of the victims was seriously injured.

