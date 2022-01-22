5 seriously hurt in Southeast Portland crash; driver arrested for DUII

Police said a speeding drunk driver caused a rollover crash early Saturday morning near Westmoreland Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspected drunken driver caused a rollover crash that seriously injured five people near Westmoreland Park around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

John T. Reardon, 36, of Portland was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, four counts of third-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Police said Reardon was driving eastbound on Southeast Bybee Boulevard at high speeds when his 2013 Infiniti G35 collided with a Chevy Tahoe traveling northbound on Southeast 23rd Avenue.

The crash caused the Chevy Tahoe to roll onto its top, and all five occupants were seriously injured.

A police spokesperson told KGW in an email the driver and passenger's injuries were "extremely serious," but they are expected to survive following "lifesaving efforts by hospital staff."