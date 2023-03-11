x
Two arrests, gun recovered in pursuits of stolen cars in East Portland

Police said two suspects driving stolen vehicles were arrested on Saturday in separate busts; a firearm was recovered in one of the stops.
Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Suspect arrested after bailing on foot from an attempted traffic stop at I-205 & Holgate

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to jail after police say they were driving stolen vehicles and led officers on pursuits in two separate busts on Saturday afternoon.

Officers pursued the first vehicle in the area of Southeast 122nd and Ash Street around 3:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly reckless and took off. Police say they followed from a distance, trying to use intervention techniques.

The vehicle was speeding and narrowly crashed into multiple vehicles before crashing and overturning on Interstate 205 northbound at Sandy Boulevard where it reportedly caught fire. 

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
A suspect is arrested after crashing on I-205 northbound at Sandy Blvd.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude and multiple other charges.

Later in the afternoon, a second stolen vehicle was tracked near Interstate 205 and Holgate Boulevard where three people got out of the car and ran from officers. Police say a gun was found nearby that one of them tossed. 

Credit: Portland Police Bureau
Gun seized during a pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Interstate 205 & Holgate Blvd.

The gun had an extended magazine and the serial number was scratched off according to police.

The driver is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding and possibly additional felonies.

Investigators said the suspects were able to start the car using a USB cable after exposing the ignition.

According to the city's Stolen Vehicle Statistics dashboard, more than 11,800 vehicles in the city were reported stolen between January 2022 and this January with 92% of those recovered.

The neighborhood with the most stolen vehicles is Hazelwood followed by Lents and Northwest Portland.

Police arrest suspect in attempted sexual assault at Gresham park

