Two arrests, gun recovered in pursuits of stolen cars in East Portland

Police said two suspects driving stolen vehicles were arrested on Saturday in separate busts; a firearm was recovered in one of the stops.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to jail after police say they were driving stolen vehicles and led officers on pursuits in two separate busts on Saturday afternoon.

Officers pursued the first vehicle in the area of Southeast 122nd and Ash Street around 3:30 p.m. The driver was reportedly reckless and took off. Police say they followed from a distance, trying to use intervention techniques.

The vehicle was speeding and narrowly crashed into multiple vehicles before crashing and overturning on Interstate 205 northbound at Sandy Boulevard where it reportedly caught fire.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries. The driver is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude and multiple other charges.

A stolen vehicle eluded police today in East Precinct. He crashed after driving excessively fast and narrowly crashing into multiple cars. The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver will be charged with UUMV, felony elude and multiple other charges. Go East! pic.twitter.com/z4VkdsGOgO — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 12, 2023

Later in the afternoon, a second stolen vehicle was tracked near Interstate 205 and Holgate Boulevard where three people got out of the car and ran from officers. Police say a gun was found nearby that one of them tossed.

The gun had an extended magazine and the serial number was scratched off according to police.

The driver is facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding and possibly additional felonies.

Investigators said the suspects were able to start the car using a USB cable after exposing the ignition.

East Officers had another stolen car elude officers. The three occupants bailed on foot and once captured a gun was found nearby that they had tossed. The driver will be charged with UUMV, elude and others felonies that will be determined. #officershardatwork #accountability pic.twitter.com/C948ibhd5H — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) March 12, 2023

According to the city's Stolen Vehicle Statistics dashboard, more than 11,800 vehicles in the city were reported stolen between January 2022 and this January with 92% of those recovered.