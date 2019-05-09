HILLSBORO, Ore. — A drivers education teacher and Mormon bishop has been arrested for the sexual abuse of 15 underage girls.

Paul Douglas Burdick, 48, of Hillsboro was arrested Thursday and faces 15 counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Detectives said they've identified 20 victims and believe there are more.

Burdick taught drivers education at Portland Community College's Rock Creek campus. He was also the bishop of the Hillsboro Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS).

Both PCC and the LDS Church have cooperated with the investigation and removed Burdick from his positions when they were informed of the allegations against him.

All the victims were girls, many high school students who took drivers education classes through PCC, and were in Burdick's classes.

Victims report Burdick groped them while they took practice or test drives, and would also make them perform jumping jacks and try to record it on his cell phone.

The allegations range from 2012 through 2018 when Burdick was removed from his positions.

Detectives believe there are more victims and they would like to speak with anyone who may have been affected by Burdick’s alleged crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503-846-2700.

