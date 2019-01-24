PORTLAND, Ore. — A man suspected of driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck onto a sidewalk and running down three people in Northeast Portland was arrested on Wednesday.

Austin Keever-Nyberg, 21, faces three counts of first-degree attempted assault. He was arrested while visiting the Clackamas County courthouse Wednesday for an unrelated matter.

The investigation began after video of the Jan. 10 chase was posted online and shared with police. The video shows the driver hit at least one of the pedestrians. Two people are seen running away following the crash. The video was captured by security cameras at a home near Northeast 152nd Avenue and Beech Street.

The truck was found and seized on Jan. 18, according to Portland police. Investigators believe Keever-Nyberg was the driver who ran down the pedestrians.

Nobody involved in the incident has contacted police.

Anyone involved in the confrontation or anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773.

