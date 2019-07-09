ALOHA, Ore. — A driver accused of racing leading up to a fatal crash earlier this summer in Aloha has fled the country, deputies say.

Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez, 20, was arrested on charges of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree assault and reckless driving immediately following the crash on July 12. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the crash.

Maldonado-Hernandez was released from the Washington County Jail on Aug. 8 after posting bail. On Aug. 27, investigators learned he fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Saturday.

Deputies said Maldonado-Hernandez had help from three people to flee the country. Ernesto Garcia, 20, Luis Maldonado-Hernandez, 28, and Alicia Scardina, 21, were arrested for hindering prosecution.

Ernesto Garcia (left), Luis Maldonado-Hernandez (center), Alicia Scardina (right)
On July 12, Alejandro Maldonado-Hernandez was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 and racing another driver in a 2005 Subaru Impreza on Southwest Farmington Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Maldonado-Hernandez was eastbound on Farmington Road when another driver, in a 2013 Ford Fusion, began turning onto Farmington Road from Southwest 153rd Avenue and the two vehicles collided, deputies said.

Aerial view of fatal crash in Aloha
The crash killed a passenger in the Ford Fusion and seriously injured the driver. 

The driver of the Subaru continued eastbound but was stopped by Beaverton police near Highway 217.

On Friday, a grand jury indicted the Subaru driver, 20-year-old Bailey Reeves, on charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of injury hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Bailey M. Reeves
