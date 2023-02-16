Driver arrested for street racing crash that killed woman waiting for bus

Ashlee McGill was waiting at a bus stop in August 2022 when two cars engaged in a street race lost control and one of them struck and killed her.

Police have arrested the driver who allegedly struck and killed 26-year-old Ashlee Diane McGill last summer when he lost control of his car during an illegal street race.

Kenneth Joseph Freeman, 35, was arrested Thursday morning on a warrant for second degree manslaughter stemming from the crash, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau. He was booked in Multnomah County jail.

According to members of her family, McGill had been waiting for a bus near the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Police said shortly after the crash that two cars had been "speed racing" down Stark Street at about 5:30 a.m. when one driver lost control, hitting and killing McGill. She was a bystander who had nothing to do with the race, police said.

McGill's mother, Misty Nicholson, told KGW she found out about her daughter's death when police told her three days later. She said the medical examiner told her family McGill likely died instantly due to the speed of the car. Friends and family held a vigil near the crash site later that week.

McGill's death was one of two unrelated fatalities that appeared to stem from multiple illegal street racing or "street takeover" events in Portland that same weekend, blocking streets and intersections throughout the city and raising concerns about the growing problem.