CLARCK COUNTY, Ore. — A 39-year-old man was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit and almost hitting deputies in Clark County Saturday morning, according to Clark County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office said around 7:47 a.m. they had received a call about a black infinity suspected of DUII driving on Northeast St. Johns Road and 88th Street.

Moments later, a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer attempted to stop the black infinity in the 16400 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue.

The driver, identified as Michael D. Benjamin, instead drove down a private driveway, around houses, into yards, fields, and eventually toward the officer, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional deputies arrived to assist and found the car driving down Northeast 72nd Ave.

That's when Benjamin tried to drive into two deputies who had to swerve out of the way to avoid being hit. He then drove into a driveway in the 16600 block of Northeast 72nd and into a hay field, where deputies were able to stop and take him into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Benjamin was arrested on assault and DUII charges.

Anyone who suffered damages to their property or has information is asked to email Deputy Phane at Jack.Phane@clark.wa.gov.

