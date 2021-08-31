Man injured in drive-by shooting in Vancouver

Police found evidence that 28 rounds were fired at an apartment complex near Northeast 40th Street and Andresen Road in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting in Vancouver early Monday morning, the Vancouver Police Department reported.

Police received reports of shots heard around 2:10 a.m. Officers responding to Northeast 40th Street and Andresen Road in Vancouver found the victim who'd been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said they interviewed the victim and another person who was there with him but police said they "provided limited information" about what happened.

Police said they found evidence that 28 rounds were fired at an apartment complex and some of the shots went inside different apartment units. No other injuries were reported.