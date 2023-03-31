Police: Suspect accused of 2 separate attacks, robberies in downtown Portland

The suspect assaulted and robbed two strangers in separate incidents on March 13 and 14, Portland police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police detectives are asking for help to find a man accused of violently attacking and robbing at least two strangers downtown in March.

On March 13, police officers responded to a report of an assault near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street at 8:36 a.m. Officers found an injured man who told them he was suddenly attacked. The suspect hit the man with a golf club, poured hot coffee on him and stomped on his head while he was on the ground, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

One day after that attack, police were called to a report of an assault at 2:44 a.m. near West Burnside Street and Southwest 5th Avenue. The officers and medics who responded found a man unconscious on the sidewalk and took him to the hospital. According to the investigation, PPB said officers determined the man had been assaulted and robbed by the same suspect accused of the attack on March 13.

PPB the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 6-feet tall with glasses and a beard. He is known to be in downtown Portland, but police said there is also reason to believe he may be in Milwaukie, Oregon. Detectives are investigating whether the suspect may be connected to other assaults.

The bureau released surveillance video showing one of the attacks. The surveillance video is graphic and may disturb some people. The suspect has been seen wearing a green Oregon Ducks baseball cap or a maroon cap, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, green and black gloves, a black backpack, black pants, and white shoes with white laces.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0859, and reference case numbers 23-65725 or 23-66496.