1 person injured in downtown Portland shooting in August; police seek tips

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for witnesses and anyone with information about a shooting that injured one person in downtown last month to come forward.

On Aug. 26 just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 2nd Avenue and Columbia Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Police learned the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot near Southwest 13th Avenue and Washington Street.

According to police, the man had a graze wound to the face and his injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not identified him.

Investigators believe several witnesses left the area before officers arrived. The Portland Police Bureau Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.