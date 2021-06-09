1 person injured in downtown Portland shooting in August; police seek tips

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for witnesses and anyone with information about a shooting that injured one person in downtown last month to come forward.
On Aug. 26 just before 3 a.m., officers responded to Southwest 2nd Avenue and Columbia Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Police learned the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in a parking lot near Southwest 13th Avenue and Washington Street.
According to police, the man had a graze wound to the face and his injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not identified him.
Investigators believe several witnesses left the area before officers arrived. The Portland Police Bureau Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Sara Clark at (503) 823-0422 or sara.clark@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-237118.