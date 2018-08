CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A dog was stolen from his home in Clackamas County on Saturday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Dante was taken by someone who was driving a white minivan.

Anyone with information about Dante's whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 18-22397.

