SALEM, Ore. — Salem police are asking the police to help them identify two women accused of hitting and seriously injuring a bicyclist while they were driving away after shoplifting from a TJ Maxx store in downtown Salem.

Police released surveillance images of the two women leaving the store. The alleged crimes took place on Saturday night around 8:40 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Police had no updates Sunday on the identity or current medical status of the victim.

The first suspect is described by police as a light-skinned black woman, about 6-foot-0 with a medium build, and a deep voice. The second suspect is described by police as a white woman with blonde hair, about 5-1 to 5-3 with a heavier build, between 160 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call the Salem police tip line at 503-588-8477.