FELIDA, Wash. — A Clark County deputy and a hit-and-run suspect were injured late Monday night after a deputy fired his gun while chasing the suspect, police said.

A deputy and the suspect are both at area hospitals receiving medical treatment for unspecified injuries. The Clark County Sheriff's Office did not say if the suspect was shot by the deputy or if the injured deputy was the same that fired his weapon.

Deputies responding to a hit-and-run crash in the Felida area near Hazel Dell at 11:50 p.m. Monday spotted a person driving away from the crash and pursued the vehicle. The suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. As deputies were chasing the suspect, one deputy fired his weapon, police said.

A stolen truck and trailer part of a pursuit, hit/run and a Clark County deputy involved shooting in Hazel Dell Washington. Sheriff's office says deputy and suspect being treated at hospital. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/F6PmX0Dhgq — Eric Patterson (@KGWphotog) September 4, 2018

The incident is being investigated by the Regional Major Crimes Team.

Police said no further information will be released at this time.

